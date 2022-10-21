18,036 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exelon by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

