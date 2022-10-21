18,323 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 728.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 293,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.