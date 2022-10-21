21,474 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,606. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.