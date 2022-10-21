3,066 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,819. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

