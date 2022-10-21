30,710 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. 2,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,818. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

