5,904 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $400.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

