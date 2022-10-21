A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

AOS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

