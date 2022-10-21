Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $79.93

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.93, but opened at $76.12. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 2,886 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

