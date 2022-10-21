Acala Token (ACA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $84.38 million and $1.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16250883 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,358,166.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

