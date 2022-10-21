AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is SkyKnight Capital L.P.’s Largest Position

SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the period. AdaptHealth comprises approximately 94.6% of SkyKnight Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SkyKnight Capital L.P. owned 6.63% of AdaptHealth worth $160,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 4,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,756. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,384,984 shares of company stock valued at $29,242,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

