adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($188.78) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €114.80 ($117.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.81. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

