Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $358.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $302.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

