Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.62. 53,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

