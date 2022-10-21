Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 674,950 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,950 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.32% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $5,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 613,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800,725. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

