Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 211,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,278. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

