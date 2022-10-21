Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 234,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

