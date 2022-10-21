Advisory Services Network LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $295.70. 27,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

