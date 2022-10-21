Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

