Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 333,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 623,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,503,527 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

