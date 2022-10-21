Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

