AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 3.1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Featured Articles

