AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 3.1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
