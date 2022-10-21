Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.76. 4,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average of $351.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

