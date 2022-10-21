Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $104.44. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,131. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

