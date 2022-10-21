Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $378,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,929. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

