Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Ship Lease worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,910. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

