Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 118,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $97.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.