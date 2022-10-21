Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 119,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

