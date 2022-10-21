Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,071. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

