Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 659.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,143. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

