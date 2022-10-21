Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.40 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

