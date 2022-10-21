Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,422 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.99.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

