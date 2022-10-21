Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.87 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

