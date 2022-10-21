Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.