Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

ETR AIXA opened at €27.76 ($28.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of €27.99 ($28.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.70 and its 200 day moving average is €24.37.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

