Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.57

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 75297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

