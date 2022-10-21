Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 337,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 87.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 47.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,414 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.