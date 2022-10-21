Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of AA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 337,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Analyst Ratings Changes
AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
