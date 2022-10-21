Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Alcoa Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,894. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.