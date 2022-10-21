Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,894. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after buying an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,087,000 after buying an additional 434,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,193,000 after buying an additional 307,681 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

