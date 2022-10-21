Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):
- 10/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $100.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00.
- 10/6/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00.
- 10/3/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/29/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ALGT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,057. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $197.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
