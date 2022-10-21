Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Ally Financial stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.