Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.