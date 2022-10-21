Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.49

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.