Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 6,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.