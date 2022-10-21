Alta Capital Management LLC Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,099. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $258.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.