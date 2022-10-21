Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 31,051 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,051 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $70.46. 29,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,591. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

