Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 5,122 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.