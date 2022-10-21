Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Autodesk worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

