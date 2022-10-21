Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 14.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,076,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,502 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058,875 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

