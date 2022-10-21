American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,619. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.