American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

