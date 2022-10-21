American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 26,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

