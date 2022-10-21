Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,275 Price Target at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.05.

Antofagasta Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

